LONDON (AP) — What’s arguably the most famous wet shirt in television history is up for sale. Water not included. The white linen garment worn by Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy in the BBC’s 1995 TV adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” is going under the hammer on Tuesday at an auction of film and television costumes. Firth’s costume — including boots, moleskin breeches and velvet waistcoat — is expected to fetch between 7,000 pounds and 10,000 pounds ($9,000 and $12,700) during a sale at Kerry Taylor Auctions. Proceeds from the auction will go the Bright Foundation, an arts education charity founded by Academy Award-winning costume designer John Bright.

