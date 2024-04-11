LAS VEGAS (AP) — With reports and rumors swirling about possible mergers and bids to acquire Paramount, the film studio put its best foot forward for theater owners at CinemaCon on Thursday. The historic studio announced a new film with Oscar-winning “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle, a “G.I. Joe/Transformers” crossover and that Glen Powell will star in Edgar Wright’s “Running Man” reboot. Paramount CEO Brian Robbins also teased more in development, including a Bee Gees film from Ridley Scott, a new musical from Trey Parker and Matt Stone, a “Star Trek” origin story, a new “Scary Movie” and an R-rated live action “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.”

