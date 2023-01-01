IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls and Skyline High Schools are ready for their 17th annual Souper Bowl rivalry.

These schools will be battling it out to see who can collect the most donations for the Community Food Basket.

Donations will be accepted from January 23 until February 4 at either high school, a District 91 elementary or middle school and grocery stores. IFHS students will be at the Albertsons on 17th Street this Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Skyline students will be at the Albertsons on Broadway and Broulims.

They will also be accepting donations on Venmo @cfbidahofalls. If using Venmo, be sure to mention the school you are donating for in the comments.

The Souper Bowl has become the second largest food donation drive in the region. It is organized by the student governments at both high schools.