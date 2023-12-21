MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled that soccer’s governing bodies UEFA and FIFA acted contrary to EU competition law by blocking plans for a breakaway Super League. Emboldened by the ruling Thursday, organizers quickly revealed plans for the new competition designed to change the face of European soccer. The ruling was celebrated by Spanish soccer giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona, which have been leading the fight to get the new competition off the ground. But stiff opposition to the competition remains, most notably from the English Premier League, whose rules effectively bar its clubs from taking part in any new regional competitions.

