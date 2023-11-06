WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing its first case about guns since last year’s decision that called into question numerous gun control laws. The justices on Tuesday are taking up a challenge to a federal law that prohibits people from having guns if they are under a court order to stay away from their spouse, partner or other family members. The federal appeals court in New Orleans struck down the law following the Supreme Court’s Bruen decision in June 2022. The court’s decision in the new case could have widespread ripple effects, including in the high-profile prosecution of Hunter Biden.

