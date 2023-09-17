IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Overland Camping, which allows the participant to use their 4X4 as their campground, is a growing niche in Eastern Idaho. The gem state has many hidden gems that are inviting people to explore and discover.

The Teton Overland Show tries to not only educate newcomers to the hobby, it also helps every enjoyer of the hobby find their next tool for their next adventure.

“We want them to come to see what’s new and what the word over landing really means, which is basically, convenience in the outdoors. And to see that be projected through all of these products that we’re seeing here is just something crazy and something fun,” Ethan Wadsworth one of the show’s organizers said.

Wadsworth said the show doubled in size from the previous year something, they are extremely proud of.

“We were able to double our double our vendor attendance from last year. Last year we had our first year, and this year is our second. And that’s been something huge. We’ll see attendees come in and it’ll take them two days to come and see everything,” Wadsworth said.

People coming to the show say they were having a good time.

“It’s a lot of fun. We love doing outdoor stuff. We love going. So this is kind of our cup of tea. We love this outdoorsy thing,” said Brittney Bourne.

Bourne came with her family and said they enjoy offroading as a family. They enjoyed learning about how they could prolong their next adventure.

“We just have a little jeep and we just mainly we just go for the day. We don’t go camping a ton, but we do like to camp, so it’s nice to see what we could do with our jeep,

Tyson Allen enjoyed a day out with his daughters. For him, the expo was more than fun.

“This is a blast. Getting out with the girls, and checking out the overnight camping stuff. We’re very into that activity,” said Tyson Allen.

Allen described how he might be going home with lots of new toys.

“(Its) Giving us Ideas, strategies, products that we weren’t aware of. We’re just checking them out now. So that’s been very worthwhile,” Allen said.

It was just as fun for the vendors.

“So far, it’s been a great show and we look forward to doing it again next year,” said Jon Hanson with Top Notch Jerky.

Hanson added that the show was able to provide a lot of sales for his business.

“People love to love the walk around shows and eat jerky. So it’s a good, good pairing for us,” Hanson said.

Top Notch Jerky is based in Sugar City and they say they want to come to as many local events as they can.

“We’re in Idaho based company, so we want to support any event that’s coming around,” Hanson said.

Those with Lava Box said it was just as fun.

“A lot of the people that have come to the show that haven’t seen Lava Box before are I’ve been using them camping at night after they buy them. And a lot of people are taking them home with us, which means we take less home with us on the way back and our trailer weighs less,” said Jeff Matchette.

Machette added, that at Overland shows because of what their product is they tend to do alright.

“Our product puts out 280,000 BTUs of heat and only weighs 8lbs. So it’s a good product for people who overland. So we decided to make the 11-hour drive and come on out and they’re doing a really good job organizing the show,” Matchette said.

Organizers say it doesn’t matter what vehicle you drive overlanding is possible.