PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona rancher is set to go on trial in the fatal shooting of a migrant on his property near Mexico. The Friday trial of 75-year-old George Alan Kelly comes as the national debate over border security heats up ahead of this year’s presidential election. Kelly has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of a man encountered on his property outside Nogales, Arizona. The trial is expected to last up to a month. Kelly earlier rejected a plea deal that would have reduced the charge to one count of negligent homicide if he pleaded guilty.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.