The United Auto Workers union is providing more details about tentative contract agreements with Detroit automakers that include pay raises of 25% over four years and eight months. UAW leaders spoke about the tentative agreement with Ford Sunday night, and posted it online. Now rank-and-file union members will vote whether to ratify the agreement. The UAW didn’t get the 40% pay raises it asked for at the start of negotiations, but it got a lot more than the 9% that Ford offered at the beginning, before the strike that started in mid-September. The UAW is dropping a request for 40 hours of pay for a 32-hour work week, and traditional pensions for more workers.

By The Associated Press

