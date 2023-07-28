WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Pentagon official has attacked this week’s widely watched congressional hearing on UFOs. In a letter posted online, Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick criticizes much of the testimony from a retired Air Force intelligence officer that energized believers in extraterrestrial life and produced headlines around the world. He says the claims made in the hearing were “insulting” to employees who are investigating several hundred reports of sightings his office has received. Retired Air Force Maj. David Grusch testified Wednesday that the U.S. has concealed what he called a “multi-decade” program to collect and reverse-engineer UFOs.

By NOMAAN MERCHANT and TARA COPP Associated Press

