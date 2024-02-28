LONDON (AP) — The British government is stepping up security for lawmakers after politicians reported threats and intimidation connected to the Israel-Hamas war. The Home Office said Wednesday that a 31 million-pound ($40 million) fund will give every lawmaker a “dedicated named police contact.” It also will provide money for those facing threats to pay for private security protection. Tensions over the conflict in Gaza have convulsed British politics. Reports of both antisemitic and anti-Muslim abuse in Britain have soared since the conflict began. However, anti-war activists claim the government is trying to stifle protest and lumping peaceful demonstrators in with violent extremists.

