UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is set to vote on a U.S.-sponsored resolution declaring that “an immediate and sustained cease-fire” in the Israel-Hamas war is “imperative” to protect civilians and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to more than 2 million hungry Palestinians. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield says she’s optimistic the draft resolution will be approved Friday by the 15-member council. The draft “determines” — which is a council order — “the imperative of an immediate and sustained cease-fire,” with no direct link to the release of hostages taken during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador says Moscow won’t be satisfied “with anything that doesn’t call for an immediate cease-fire,” and questioned the strength of the word “imperative.”

