WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her Chinese counterpart are meeting in San Francisco to open two days of talks aimed at making progress on a slew of economic issues at a time when competition has markedly intensified between the two countries. Yellen’s talks on Thursday with Vice Premier He Lifeng are designed to help lay the groundwork for an expected meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week. The White House is lowering expectations for big breakthroughs from the meeting between Biden and Xi.

