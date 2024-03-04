SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea and the United States have begun large military exercises to bolster their readiness against North Korean nuclear threats. The joint exercises that started Monday will last 11 days. They involve computer-simulated command post training called the Freedom Shield exercise and separate field exercises. South Korea’s military said last week the 48 field exercises would involve live-firing, bombing, air assault and missile interception drills. North Korea had no immediate response but it has staged provocative weapons tests in the past in reaction to the annual U.S.-South Korean exercises. It regards the major military drills as a rehearsal for invasion.

