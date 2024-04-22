By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israel expects its top ally, the United States, to announce that it’s blocking military aid to an Israeli army unit over gross human rights abuses in the Israeli-occupied West Bank before the war in Gaza began six months ago. The move would mark the first time that a U.S. administration has invoked a 27-year-old congressional act known as the Leahy law against an Israeli military unit. The Leahy law was a landmark in holding U.S.-allied foreign militaries accountable when it passed Congress in 1997. Israel says its security forces investigate abuses and its courts hold offenders accountable.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.