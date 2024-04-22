WASHINGTON (AP) — Israel expects its top ally, the United States, to announce that it’s blocking military aid to an Israeli army unit over gross human rights abuses in the Israeli-occupied West Bank before the war in Gaza began six months ago. The move would mark the first time that a U.S. administration has invoked a 27-year-old congressional act known as the Leahy law against an Israeli military unit. The Leahy law was a landmark in holding U.S.-allied foreign militaries accountable when it passed Congress in 1997. Israel says its security forces investigate abuses and its courts hold offenders accountable.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.