The United States is clearly not the dominant team that won the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The Americans have advanced to the knockout stage at this edition, but just barely after a 0-0 draw with Portugal in their final group match. With just one win and a pair of draws, the United States fell to second in Group E behind the Netherlands and heads to Melbourne, Australia, in the round of 16. They’ve appeared out of sync in the group games in New Zealand, but still have at least one more match to come together.

