By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An Associated Press reporter has spent the past several years watching an opera box that give him a unique perspective on the audience at the Oscars. He got to see the jaws of famous folks like Meryl Streep and Matt Damon drop when the wrong best picture was announced in 2017. He got to feel the tension in the Dolby Theatre after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock last year. And he may have been the first to notice that Spike Lee stormed out when “Green Book” won best picture over his “BlacKkKlansman” in 2019.