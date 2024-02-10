By AJ Willingham, CNN

(CNN) — Have you ever met a stranger who changed your life? Maybe they were there for you in an emergency or said the right thing at the exact time you needed to hear it. Maybe you never even got their name, but will always remember their kindness. Since the briefest connections can still have a profound and lasting effect on us, here’s something else to consider: In all likelihood, YOU are the kind stranger that someone else thinks about from time to time. Never underestimate the power of even the slightest gesture. It could stay with someone forever.

Picture this: You’re a flight attendant, and in the middle of a trip, a concerned passenger approaches you with a request. They have these flamingo eggs, you see, and could you possibly help to keep them warm? Alaska Airlines flight attendant Amber May was faced with that exact dilemma in August 2023. A zookeeper was transporting six flamingo eggs from an Atlanta zoo to the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle when the incubator stopped working mid-flight. May brought back rubber gloves filled with warm water to the zoo official and they wrapped them around the eggs, forming a warm nest. But that wasn’t all: airplane passengers seated nearby began offering their coats and scarves for extra insulation. Zoo officials say May’s actions — and the help of the other passengers — saved the eggs, which eventually hatched into healthy flamingos the following month.

The Super Bowl is this weekend, and when the Kansas City Chiefs take the field, their jerseys will bear a patch with the initials “NKH.” The emblem honors Norma Knobel Hunt, a former minority owner of the Chiefs who had a major hand in Super Bowl history and is believed to be the only woman who’s attended all 57 Super Bowls. She’s also credited with indirectly helping her late husband, Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, come up with the “Super Bowl” name for the championship game. Norma Knobel Hunt died last June at 85, and sports historians say her legacy was fueled by a true love of football, and the dream she shared with her husband of all the Super Bowl could become.

February 10th marks the Lunar New Year and ushers in the next year of the Chinese zodiac. We are now officially into the Year of the Dragon, and in areas of the world where the Lunar New Year is observed, the festivities will continue for two weeks until the Lantern Festival — the final event that falls on the first new moon of the year (which, this year, is February 24). The Lunar New Year is also a time where people consult the stars to see what the near future will bring. It’s all quite complex, with overlaps of Chinese zodiac symbols and heavenly symbols. Bottom line? The Dragon represents strength and great leadership and is one of the most popular signs in the zodiac.

The Sony World Photography Awards has announced this year’s national and regional winners and, as usual, they reflect the kaleidoscopic facets of this place we call home. More than 395,000 images from scores of countries and territories were entered into the Sony World Photography Awards 2024, with topics including nature, landscape, architecture, portraiture and sports. We love the fun photo of a girl submerged in felt balls in a factory in Nepal, which took home a national award.

Did you know more than 250 million roses are grown every year in preparation for Valentine’s Day? The most popular choice for consumers is the red rose, but there are other options with their own fascinating origins. Orchids, for instance, come in more than 25,000 species across the world. Hydrangeas are always a favorite, and change color based on the pH level of the soil: Acidic soil produces blue blooms, and more alkaline soil makes pink.

Even 450-pound black bears have their cute moments — especially when there are bubbles. (Click here to view)

