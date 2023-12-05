VERONA, Italy (AP) — Western officials say sanctions against Russia’s billionaires are meant to isolate President Vladimir Putin, choke off support for his war and turn powerful business allies against him. But in the 20 months since the invasion, only a handful of sanctioned businessmen have spoken out against him. And while the White House has proposed seizing tycoons’ assets in some circumstances, only $5.4 million of $58 billion in frozen private assets has gone to Kyiv. With growing concerns about the future of Western support, former diplomats and analysts suggest a new approach to sanctions is needed — one that not only splits the tycoons from Putin’s Russia but also generates more funds for Ukraine.

