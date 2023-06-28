LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Women’s World Cup has an official song. It’s a collaboration between alt-pop artists from the two host countries, New Zealand’s BENEE and Australia’s Mallrat. The song is called “Do It Again” and the musicians will perform it at the tournament’s opening ceremony on July 20 ahead of the first match, between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand.

