MIAMI (AP) — The world’s largest cruise ship is set to begin its maiden voyage from the Port of Miami. Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas is leaving South Florida on Saturday for its first seven-day island-hopping voyage through the tropics. The ship runs nearly 1,200 feet from bow to stern. It was officially christened Tuesday with help from soccer legend Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates. The cruise line says the ship spurred the single largest booking day and the highest volume booking week in Royal Caribbean’s history.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.