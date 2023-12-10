LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonathan Glazer’s chilling Auschwitz-set drama, “The Zone of Interest,” has been named best movie of the year by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. The critics group announced its picks late Sunday after a day-long meeting. It also awarded prizes for Glazer’s directing and Mica Levi’s score. It selected Sandra Hüller for one of its two lead performance awards. She stars in both “The Zone of Interest” and the French courtroom drama “Anatomy of a Fall,” Emma Stone was also awarded best lead performance for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Frankenstein riff “Poor Things.”

