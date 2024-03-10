PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say the theft of an inexpensive gold-chain necklace may have led to the fatal beating of a teenage boy during a Halloween party last year in a Phoenix, Arizona, suburb. Four men ranging in age from 18 to 20 and three 17-year-old male juveniles were taken into custody Thursday and Friday in connection with the Oct. 30 death of 16-year-old Preston Lord. Authorities say all seve are accused of first-degree murder and being held on $1 million bonds. Prosecutors say some of the suspects allegedly carried out the beating while trying to take the chain from Lord’s friend. An unsealed indictment was released Friday by prosecutors.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.