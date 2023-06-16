BOSTON (AP) — The son of a woman whose body was donated to Harvard Medical School for research purposes has filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of all families who believe their loved ones’ body parts were mishandled by the school’s former morgue manager. The suit was filed Friday in a Boston court. It said the class could include the families of up to 400 donated cadavers. It alleges negligence, breach of duty and infliction of emotional distress. The former morgue manager, his wife and three other people are facing federal criminal charges in connection to the body part thefts. Messages seeking comment on the lawsuit were left with Harvard.

