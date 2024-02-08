Tesla

These are the 10 most popular electric cars in America, according to Edmunds

blue Tesla model 3 driving on road

There are more and more electric vehicles on sale every year, with almost every automaker offering or planning to offer at least one fully electric product in its portfolio. Edmunds performs extensive vehicle reviewing, testing, and research to see just what the most popular electric cars are today. Based on its data and review process, the most popular electric vehicle is the Tesla Model 3, though the following list of 10 of the most popular EVs available today includes a solid selection of EVs, including sedans, SUVs, and even an electric truck.

While sales data is important, so are things like range, charging availability, and more. This list reflects a variety of options in different categories and price points. As such, information from Edmunds’ testing, reviews, and hands-on experience is also included. You’ll also find both EPA-estimated range as well as Edmunds’ real-world range tests, which is where our car experts drive each model to see how far it goes on a single charge and how that figure compares to its EPA estimates.



Tesla

1. Tesla Model 3: EPA-estimated 358 miles of maximum range

red tesla model 3

The Tesla Model 3 tops our list for a number of reasons, namely competitive pricing, good real-world range, and access to Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network. It’s one of the most popular EVs on the road today, eclipsing many gas-powered cars in its sales numbers. Given the lackluster charging infrastructure outside of those Superchargers, the Tesla is a great option if you do any traveling outside of major metro areas. It’s not the most premium EV in its class, and we’re still not enamored with the build quality or driver aids, but pricing and the charging network can’t be overlooked.

The best range we’ve seen was 345 miles in a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range, 8 miles short of that car’s 353-mile EPA estimate. (The EPA rating has increased slightly since then). Close, but no cigar. It should be noted that Teslas regularly fail to meet their EPA estimates in our tests while most other EVs exceed their ratings.



Chevrolet

2. Chevrolet Bolt EV: EPA-estimated 259 miles of maximum range

light blue chevy bolt

The Chevrolet Bolt EV has been around for a while now, but its combination of range, features, and price keep it competitive in the face of newer rivals. It remains one of the most popular EVs on the road. It doesn’t offer the most electric range of any EV out there, and others offer better tech or more cargo space, but the Bolt is a compelling offering when you factor in how much you get for the price. There’s plenty of passenger space and some really excellent in-car tech and driver aids. There’s a lot to like with the Bolt EV beyond the relatively low base price.

In Edmunds’ testing, a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV managed 278 miles on a single charge, beating its EPA estimate but falling short of the class leaders.



Ford

3. Ford Mustang Mach-E: EPA-estimated 312 miles of maximum range

blue mustang mach-e

There was a big hubbub when Ford decided to put the Mustang badge on the side of an electric SUV, but the Mach-E delivers on its promise. It looks great and handles well, traits key to every Mustang. The interior feels decidedly premium, too, and offers great space in both rows as well as a sizable hatch. Great in-car tech and driver aids round out the package.

In Edmunds’ testing, we managed to drive 344 miles on a single charge in a 2021 Mustang Mach-E on California Route 1, sailing past its 305-mile EPA estimate by nearly 40 miles.



Hyundai

4. Hyundai Ioniq 5: EPA-estimated 303 miles of maximum range

silver hyundai ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 features one of the most striking designs you’ll find on any new car these days, with agile handling, solid tech, and a comfortable interior to back up those looks. Hyundai in-car tech and driver aids impress, as do things like cargo and passenger space. Build quality is excellent, and the design itself is both stylish and functional. The South Korean automaker’s impressive warranty factors in here, too.

A dual-motor 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited traveled 270 miles on a single charge during Edmunds’ testing. That’s better than the 256-mile EPA rating but not quite as good as some rivals perform.



Genesis

5. Genesis G80 Electrified: EPA-estimated 282 miles of maximum range

black genesis g80 electrified

The all-electric Genesis G80, like the Ford F-150 Lightning, simply feels like an electric version of an otherwise gas-powered car. That’s a good thing in the G80’s case. It’s spacious, comfortable, and very well-appointed, with an interior that’s better than you’ll find in most EVs out there. On the road, we found the Electrified G80 to be quick and poised. It’s not the sportiest EV out there, but it is one of the most comfortable. Our biggest complaint is storage is limited in the trunk as the car’s battery encroaches slightly.

The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 managed 309 miles on Edmunds’ real-world EV range test. As with most others on this list, that’s slightly better than its EPA estimate.



BMW

6. BMW iX: EPA-estimated 324 miles of maximum range

bmw iX driving

The BMW iX delivers on just about every count. It’s comfortable and spacious, and it offers excellent real-world range, but it’s quick and surprisingly sporty for its size. The stylish interior is a welcome departure from BMW’s usual fare. It’s priced competitively for a luxury EV given its size, range, and premium feel, and offers lots of available in-car tech and driver aids. The exterior design might be a bit polarizing, but there’s so much else to like that it’s easy to overlook.

We managed to drive a 2022 iX xDrive50 with 22-inch wheels 377 miles on a single charge, far eclipsing its 315-mile EPA-estimated range. Impressive stuff.



Ford

7. Ford F-150 Lightning: EPA-estimated 320 miles of maximum range

white ford f-150 lightning

The Ford F-150 Lightning is the all-electric version of Ford’s best-selling model. It’s one of the first electric trucks to hit the market and immediately impressed with solid range, excellent utility, and tech. It simply feels like an F-150 with an electric motor and a few trick features, and we mean that as a compliment. Ford is hoping one of the most popular trucks on the road can become one of the most popular EVs out there, too. There are features like available hands-free highway driving and Ford’s Pro Power Onboard system, which allows the Lightning to act as a rolling battery for devices, tools or more.

In Edmunds’ range testing, we managed to drive 345 miles in a 2022 F-150 Lightning Lariat, better than its 320-mile EPA estimate.



Kia

8. Kia Niro EV: EPA-estimated 253 miles of maximum range

white kia niro EV

The second-generation Kia Niro EV is one of the most affordable EVs on sale today, packing a lot of range, features and space into an affordable package. It’s not a big vehicle, so it’s easy to park or maneuver around tight streets. The hatch means there’s plenty of cargo space, and the rear seat is spacious enough to keep adult passengers happy. Kia offers a decent list of in-car tech and driver aids, too, and the above-average warranty provides great peace of mind.

Like most of the vehicles on this list, we found the 2023 Niro EV outperformed its EPA estimates in our testing. We managed 280 miles on a single charge, beating the estimate by 27 miles.



Polestar

9. Polestar 2: EPA-estimated 270 miles of maximum range

drab green polestar 2

The Polestar 2 is an all-electric sedan that boasts solid electric range, easy-to-use Google-backed in-car tech, and a comfortable ride and interior. Polestar has been rolling out constant updates for the 2, with small improvements coming out every year. The interior has a nice layout with decent in-cabin storage, though the rear seat is a bit cozier than some rivals. We like the way it drives, too, especially with the available Performance Pack.

We were impressed when the 2022 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor beat its EPA estimate in our testing with 289 miles of range.



Porsche

10. Porsche Taycan: EPA-estimated 203 miles of maximum range

light blue porsche taycan 4S

The Porsche Taycan is one of the more expensive electric cars on sale today, but it doesn’t take a long time behind the wheel to see where the money has gone. The interior looks and feels premium, even if it’s on the smaller side for the class. It drives well, too, with the sort of sporty performance we expect from a Porsche without compromising its day-to-day comfort or ride quality. It’s not the cheapest EV, and it doesn’t offer the longest range out there, but the Taycan offers a well-rounded package that’s endlessly entertaining to drive.

When we first tested a 2020 Taycan 4S, we managed to go 323 miles on a single charge. That particular car’s EPA estimate was just 203 miles, showing how big of a disparity there can be between real-world results and EPA estimates.

Wrapping it up

The number of electric cars on sale is seemingly growing by the day, and culling the options down to a list of 10 is an undertaking. There are some excellent models we left off this list like the off-road-oriented Rivian R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV, the searingly quick Tesla Model S, and models that eked out more than 400 miles of range like the Lucid Air and Mercedes-Benz EQS. The truth is that there’s no one best electric car, so check out Edmunds’ ratings, reviews, and tests to learn more about all of the vehicles on this list and more.

This story was produced by Edmunds and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.