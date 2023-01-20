By Hayatullah Amanat, CTVNews.ca Writer

Click here for updates on this story

REGINA (CTV Network) — In a new report, LinkedIn has revealed the top 20 Canadian job titles that are the fastest-growing in 2023.

Growth marketing managers, product operations managers, dispensary technicians, technical program managers and sustainability managers are the five fastest-growing jobs in 2023, according to the report published on Wednesday.

The social media company says the 20 job titles were identified based on the company’s internal data from users on its website over the last five years.

It comes at the time that a recent survey showed that almost half of Canadians plan to change their jobs in 2023 due to economic uncertainty and high inflation rates.

Here are the 20 fastest-growing jobs in Canada in 2023, according to LinkedIn:

1. Growth Marketing Manager 2. Product Operations Manager 3. Dispensary Technician 4. Technical Program Manager

5. Sustainability Manager 6. Head of Growth 7. User Experience Writer 8. Information Technology Associate

9. Site Reliability Engineer 10. Customer Success Associate 11. Valuation Analyst 12. Sales Development Representative

13. Security Engineer 14. Data Engineer 15. Ecommerce Coordinator

16. Technical Product Manager 17. Cyber Security Specialist 18. Crew Scheduler 19. Medical Writer 20. Media Planner

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

ctvnews.caproducers@bellmedia.ca