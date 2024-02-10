JERUSALEM (AP) — A desperate rescue attempt in Gaza by medics with the Palestinian Red Crescent has ended with the discovery of their ambulance, blackened and destroyed. Twelve days had passed since the medics set out to find a 5-year-old girl thought to be trapped in a vehicle with dead relatives. A phone conversation with the girl’s cousin had ended in screams and then silence after the cousin said they had been confronted by an Israeli tank. On Saturday, the medics’ bodies were found along with those of the family. The Red Crescent blames Israel. Israel hasn’t commented. The death toll in the Gaza war is now over 28,000.

By The Associated Press

