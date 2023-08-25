FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Former North Dakota Gov. Ed Schafer has learned a lesson about locking his vehicle. He was hosting a Fargo radio show when police called asking if he owned a 2020 GMC Yukon. Turns out it was stolen from the KFGO parking lot while Schafer was guest-hosting its “News and Views” program Friday morning. The thief apparently drove it to a probation office and surrendered. The vehicle has a push-button start feature, and Schafer had left a spare fob inside the SUV, enabling the thief to start it up and drive off.

