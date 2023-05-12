AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Ammon will hold the third Annual Freezin’ for a Reason Swimming Pool Fundraiser Saturday, May 13 at 3:00 p.m.

The pool will be newly filled with no heat. Then, approximately 60 minutes prior, Natural Spring Ice will unload 10,000 pounds of ice in the pool. Community members may help fill the pool with ice shortly before the jump. Mayor Sean Coletti will be the first to jump in.

Cost to participate is $10. All participants receive a Freezin’ for a Reason T-shirt, free hot chocolate courtesy of Sugared Moose Mini Donuts, and a swag bag. To register, visit cityofammon.us, and click on the Parks & Recreation page.

Please email rmiller@cityofammon.us or call 208-612-4041 with any questions.