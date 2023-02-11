(NATIONAL NEWS)-A third high altitude object tracked over Canadian airspace has been shot down, according to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau called the takedown of the flying object “a violation of Canadian airspace.”

In a tweet posted on Saturday afternoon he said, “I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NoradCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object.”

Pentagon and North American Aerospace Defense Command officials are on high alert after multiple incidents in the last couple of weeks. The Federal Aviation Administration announced that a portion of Montana has closed some airspaces after Canada’s response to the violation to support Department of Defense activities.

The object is the third violation of United States or Canadian airspace in the last couple weeks.

Late Friday night, President Joe Biden ordered military aircraft to shoot down an unidentified flying object seen at a high altitude over Alaska.