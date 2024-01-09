GOODING, Idaho (KIFI) – As more snow is on the way, the Idaho Transportation Department wants to remind us to slow down and pay attention to snowplows on the road.

ITD says it had a third snowplow strike of the season on Saturday.

They say an SUV came up on a snowplow outside of Gooding at unsafe speeds.

The driver lost control, striking the snowplow’s wing.

No one was injured.