Another area of low pressure works through for this weekend. Our next round of wet weather arrives Saturday afternoon.

A chance of rain for Saturday afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 50’s.

Scattered showers for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the mid 50’s. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

A chance of rain for Monday with highs in the mid 50’s.