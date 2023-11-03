Another area of low pressure works through for this weekend. Our next round of wet weather arrives Saturday afternoon.
A chance of rain for Saturday afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 50’s.
Scattered showers for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the mid 50’s. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
A chance of rain for Monday with highs in the mid 50’s.
