LONDON (AP) — The British public health system is warning that a planned four-day strike by tens of thousands of doctors could lead to the postponement of a quarter-million medical appointments. A policy director with the National Health Service said Saturday that the impact of a strike planned for Tuesday by so-called junior doctors is expected to be far greater than a three-day walkout last month. The strike would be the latest in a wave disruptive labor actions by public sector workers demanding pay hikes to offset inflation exceeding 10%, as union wages have have fallen in real terms over the past decade.

