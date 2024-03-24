JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Christian faithful attended Palm Sunday celebrations at Jerusalem’s sacred Mount of Olives on the first day of Holy Week. Pilgrims were seen waving branches and fronds in the air. The Bible says such items were placed before Jesus’ feet during his entrance into Jerusalem where he was greeted by cheering crowds. Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre also held a service on Sunday. The annual celebration comes as the Israel-Hamas war rages on in Gaza. The conflict appeared to have little effect on the procession which swelled to a similar size as last year.

