JERUSALEM (AP) — Several thousand protesters supporting the Israeli government’s judicial overhaul have rallied in front of the Supreme Court in Jerusalem. The court is set to hear a pivotal case next week on the legality of the first major bill of the overhaul, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition passed in July. The bill bans the Supreme Court from striking down government decisions the justices view as unreasonable. Supporters of the overhaul called on the justices to uphold the bill during Thursday’s protest. If the court strikes down the law, the stage could be set for a constitutional crisis. Netanyahu has not publicly committed to honoring the decision of the court. Hundreds of thousands have joined monthsof protests against his plan.

