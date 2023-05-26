ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Officials say three people have died and up to 12 others are missing after a dinghy carrying migrants overturned near the Greek resort island of Mykonos. The incident in the Aegean Sea occurred early Friday. The search involving two rescue helicopters along with coast guard and private vessels was launched after two men, a Palestinian and a Syrian, swam to rocks near the shore and were spotted by authorities. The unidentified bodies of two adult women and an adult man were recovered at sea several hours later.

