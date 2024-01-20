By DANICA SAUTER

LAWRENCEBURG, Tennessee (WSMV) — Three firefighters were injured after they became trapped while fighting a house fire in Lawrenceburg.

On Friday, around 6:22 p.m., firefighters with Lawrence County Fire and Rescue were called to a residential fire near 121 Redhill Center Road.

The firefighters became trapped after a collapse of the structure and got separated.

One firefighter was able to find the doorway and extricate. The two other firefighters were found and extricated through a window of the home.

The firefighters had non-life-threatening injuries as a result and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Units with Lawrence County Fire and Rescue remained on the scene to put out the fire.

Lawrence County Fire and Rescue said they will release more information once it becomes available.

