By Jason Burger

Click here for updates on this story

MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Three football coaches in Mid-Del Schools came together to support students.

They said now is the time to support students who witnessed the deadly shooting on Friday night. The district knew Monday would be tough for students after the 16-year-old killed in the shooting was a Mid-Del student.

“One of the things we tell our kids is you control what you control. You can’t control other people committing senseless acts against others. But you can control coming together as a family,” said coach Robert Jones at Del City High School.

Jones and his Del City Eagles were on the Choctaw football field on Friday night when shots rang out.

“Not playing the blame game, not pointing fingers. Let’s come together and love one another, and let’s make a plan so this doesn’t happen,” Jones said.

Three high school football coaches realized the magnitude of what happened on Friday night.

“We’re supporting each other because we want what’s best for Mid-Del Schools and Mid-Del students,” said coach Darrell Hall, Midwest City High School.

In a new video posted by Mid-Del Schools, they agreed that it was time to put each other before football.

“When we play each other Friday nights, we may not talk to each other for a bit, but we’re always going to be in this together,” said coach Mike Dunn, Carl Albert High School.

The coaches hoped parents and students would continue to support their school team. Hall is confident the existing policies, such as new metal detectors at their football stadium, will pay off.

“The extra security devices like the bags. We just explained is like going to an OU game or a concert. A clear bag policy, so those things have been in place and you know, we’ve been enforcing them,” Hall said.

On days like Monday, it’s about healing.

“Communities taking care of communities. That’s how these things are fixed in the long run,” Dunn said.

As of 10 p.m. on Monday night, a suspect has not been named.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



