DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three senior members of a super PAC backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have left the group. It’s the latest sign of instability within the 2024 hopeful’s political operation just six weeks before the Iowa Republican caucuses. Kristin Davison parted ways Saturday with Never Back Down just after she took over leading the group following the departure of CEO Chris Jankowski less than two weeks ago. Also leaving Saturday were communications director Erin Perrine and director of operations Matt Palmisano. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Never Back Down’s internal operations.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press

