FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- Three people are dead following a tubing accident near Fun Farm Bridge and 2650 East by the Snake River in Fremont County.

According to the Fremont County Sherrifs’ Office a group of people were floating down the Snake River and into a diversion dam, which caused all three individuals to drown.

All three bodies have been recovered. No identities have been released as the Sheriffs Office is in the process of notifying next of kin.

Local News 8 will update this story as more information is released.