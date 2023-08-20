BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — The final trial of suspects in a bizarre plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor begins this week. Eric Molitor and brothers William Null and Michael Null are charged with providing material support for terrorist acts in the scheme against Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. They are among 14 men arrested weeks before the 2020 election. Investigators say they were members of extremist paramilitary groups angered by Whitmer’s COVID-19 policies. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Antrim County, where prosecutors say the defendants planned to abduct the governor at her vacation home. The men are pleading not guilty. Nine others have been convicted in previous trials, while two were acquitted.

By JOHN FLESHER and ED WHITE Associated Press

