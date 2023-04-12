AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – In a rare early afternoon weekday doubleheader Wednesday, the Thunder Ridge Titans hit double digits in runs scored in a doubleheader sweep of the Madison Bobcats.

The Titans started the scoring with a three-run first inning in game one, and Thunder Ridge pulled away from there with an 11-5 victory.

The Bobcats got on the board first in game two, but a seven-run second inning gave the Titans control once again as Thunder Ridge won big 13-2.

Next up, Thunder Ridge travels to Highland next Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. while Madison heads to Pocatello Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.