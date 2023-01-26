AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Thunder Ridge Titans enter the 5A High Country tournament as the top seed with a perfect 21-0 record after a 64-45 defeat of the Rigby Trojans on senior night Thursday.

On a team comprised of seven seniors, many of them stepped up big time in this one for Thunder, including Aspen Caldwell and the Stenquist sisters, Kennedy and Carly.

They dominated on the floor to score a 19-point victory over Rigby, their second victory over the Trojans in two weeks.

Next up, the 5A High Country tournament begins next week for both Thunder Ridge and Rigby.