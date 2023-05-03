AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – A nine-run sixth inning was the difference in Ammon Wednesday, as the Thunder Ridge Titans offense exploded to turn a 3-2 deficit into an 11-3 win in the 5A High Country tournament.

It was a back-and-forth start to the contest with the Trojans striking first, but the Titans would take a 2-1 lead with a run in each of the first two innings. After Rigby took the lead in the later innings, Thunder Ridge put up the nine-spot to get a big win.

Highland, meanwhile, is the top seed in the tournament and the Rams defeated Madison 8-5, setting up a matchup with the Titans Thursday at Halliwell Park for a berth to the title game.

As for the Bobcats and Trojans, they will battle to keep their seasons alive Thursday as well. Both games begin at 4:00 p.m.