IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Thunder Ridge High School senior and daughter of Bonneville County Sheriff’s Dep. Daniel Barron was awarded one of seven Idaho Association of Counties (IAC) Scholarships.

Chloe Barron will receive $1,000 to help pay for her college education. The IAC Scholarship Fund was created to provide scholarships to children of county elected officials and county employees, as well as grandchildren of county elected officials. County elected officials and employees contribute to the fund through personal donations and other fundraising efforts such as auctions.

This is the twentieth year IAC scholarships have been awarded. With the extraordinary efforts of county elected officials, county employees and corporate sponsors, the IAC Scholarship Fund has awarded a total of 151 individual scholarships since 2003 This year’s final selection of award recipients was made from a competitive pool of 57 applicants.