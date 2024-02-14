IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Thunder Ridge Titans boys basketball team held off a late surge on Tuesday night to take down Highland 50-46.
With the win, the Titans advance in the 5A High Country district tournament and will head to Madison to play the Bobcats on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Rams will head back to Pocatello to host Rigby on Thursday at 7 p.m. to try and keep their season alive.
