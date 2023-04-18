AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The crooked number played a significant role Tuesday afternoon between the Thunder Ridge Titans and the Highland Rams, as a pair of big innings helped Thunder Ridge sweep a doubleheader.

The Titans started game one by getting out of a jam and scoring five runs in the first inning, eventually winning 11-1.

Game two was a battle most of the way with Highland leading 6-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning. But in that frame, Thunder Ridge scored a whopping 14 runs to end the game right then and there, winning 16-6.

Next up, Thunder Ridge hosts Rigby in a doubleheader Friday at 3:30 p.m. while Highland travels to Madison for a twin billing on the same day at 4:00 p.m.