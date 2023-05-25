IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Two Thunder Ridge volleyball players will be serving it up at the next level.

On Wednesday, Allie Hone signed with North Idaho College to play volleyball and her teammate Brie Arfmann signed to play beach volleyball at the College of Idaho.

In their senior seasons, the two girls helped lead the Titans to a 33-12 record and a spot in the state tournament.

Both Hone and Arfmann are eager to make the next step.

“I chose my school, because I love the location, I love the coaches and all the girls that were up there,” Hone said. “They were all super awesome and they were so sweet to me and I’m so excited to go up there with them.”

“I chose College of Idaho, because I love the tight-knit community that they have up there,” Arfmann said. “I have a ton of close friends that have gone there and I’m super excited to play beach volleyball and just try something new and be far away from home but still close.”