AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Friday night, Thunder Ridge’s Ashlynn Lott made her next step official, playing softball at Wenatchee Valley Community College.
Lott signed her NLI Friday at the school to join the Knights in Washington.
Congratulations to Ashlynn and good luck at Wenatchee Valley!
