Slow moving thunderstorms, mixed with rapid snowmelt along the highest mountain peaks, will keep us busy with threatening weather. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Potneuf River downstream from the Chesterfield Dam. There is a potential failure of the Portneuf Dam Spillway on the Chesterfield Reservoir.

Overnight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. An overnight low temperature around 48°.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms for Thursday. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76°.

For Friday, a chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70°. South wind at 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE POTENTIAL FAILURE OF THE PORTNEUF DAM

SPILLWAY ON CHESTERFIELD RESERVOIR ON THE PORTNEUF RIVER IN EFFECT

THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON…