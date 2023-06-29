(KIFI/KXPI)
Idaho Falls Bandits 7
Post 56 AA 5 Points Bank Chiefs 18U 0
COWBOY CLASSIC
Pocatello Runnin Rebels 10
Reno Athletics 0
Pocatello Runnin Rebels 5
Sawtooth Catch 18U 2
Pocatello Rebels 9
Idaho Falls 16U 7
Pocatello Rebels 15
South Fremont 4
Shelley 4
South Fremont 4 (tie)
Shelley 6
Post 24 Stallions 18O 5
Marsh Valley 0
Green Sox 11
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.